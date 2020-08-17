The energy crisis is far from over. As the heatwave in California continued into Monday, Aug. 17, Pacific Gas & Electric warned of the possibility of sudden power outages of up to two hours from 3pm to 10pm each day through Thursday, Aug. 20.
The extreme heat is creating a heightened demand for air conditioning, which is putting a strain on the electric grid. The rolling blackouts are a tool used to prevent much wider grid failures.
The notice applies statewide and was ordered by the California Independent System Operator, a public agency that regulates the power grid. (The blackouts are not at the discretion of power utility companies, such as PG&E.) The only thing individual electricity users can do is try to conserve energy.
These outages are separate from Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are a separate mechanism designed to prevent wildfires from being sparked by transmission and distribution lines.
It’s an especially bad time for power outages because the fight against the pandemic has required people to stay home as much as possible.
The administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom is now confronting two historic crises at the same time.
“I am not pleased with what’s happened,” Newsom said during a press briefing on Monday, Aug. 17. “You shouldn’t be pleased with the moment that we’re in in the state of California.”
Newsom has authorized the activation of emergency energy sources and has called on state energy commission, state public utilities commission and CAISO to investigate why the state was unprepared for the scenario of a heatwave.
“These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Newsom wrote in a letter. “This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government.”
