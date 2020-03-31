Public schools were some of the first institutions to close their facilities in response to the threat of Covid-19. Now the statewide school system has announced that the closure will be extended through the end of the school year.
The announcement came on March 31 following a statement from state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” he said.
The campuses of nearly all Monterey County public and charter schools will be closed until the summer.
The school year itself is not over, district officials said. “It has just transitioned from classroom instruction into distance learning,” a statement from the Monterey County Office of Education reads. “Distance learning is taking place in different ways throughout our county and we encourage you to contact your students’ teachers and administrators for confirmation of specific plans.”
The new closure policy means that graduation ceremonies will not take place.
“Please know that district leaders will be planning how they might offer these experiences in different formats and/or at a later date,” the statement reads. “In the coming days and weeks, districts will provide their families with information regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships, summer school, and continued distance learning instruction will be handled.”
