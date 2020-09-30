Hot, dry and breezy conditions expected in Big Sur over the next two days have prompted the National Weather Service to declare a red flag warning in the area of the Dolan Fire and surrounding region beginning today at 6pm, extending 48 hours to Friday at 6pm.
Temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above average are expected. Big Sur is forecast at a possible high of 98 degrees tomorrow, dropping down to 89 degrees on Friday. Winds in the lower elevations are expected to be 10-20 mph, and at the highest elevations they are forecast at 25-30 mph.
“This will definitely be a wind test for containment lines as well as indirect lines,” a fire discussion from the detailed NWS forecast reads.
As of this morning the Dolan Fire was reported to be 87 percent contained, with a total of 124,924 acres burned since Aug. 18. A fire incident report lists 426 personnel assigned to the Dolan Fire. They will continue to search for hot spots using drones and helicopters.
A closure order for Los Padres National Forest extends to the end of tomorrow, according to an employee in the Monterey Ranger District office. An announcement as to whether it will remain closed, reopen or reopen with modifications is expected on Friday.
A heat advisory has been issued for the southern and interior portions of Monterey County from 11am to 8pm, tomorrow. Afternoon highs are forecast in the low 90s to low 100s, up to 105 degrees in the hottest interior locations, according to the NWS report.
Beginning Friday, temperatures are expected to cool down to seasonal averages. Salinas will drop down to the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. King City can expect temperatures in the 80s. On the coast the marine layer will bring low clouds and patchy fog with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s to high 60s.
