Like many governmental offices, the Monterey County Elections Department is closed to walk-in traffic and non-essential tasks.
But employees were able to continue going to work last week as Monterey County's shelter-at-home order took effect in order to certify the results of the March 3 primary election.
Two candidates for Monterey County supervisor—Luis Alejo in District 1 and Mary Adams in District 5—ran unopposed, and were re-elected with 6,754 votes and 25,728 votes, respectively.
In the race for District 4, currently occupied by Supervisor Jane Parker, who is retiring, the original margins from Election Day held even as final ballots were tallied. Wendy Root Askew led the four-way race with 45.6 percent of the vote; Steve McShane came in second with 35 percent of the vote. As the top two in the primary, Askew and McShane will face off again in November. Third- and fourth-place finishers Alex Miller and Wini Chambliss are out of the running.
Local school bonds had mixed results, though the results improved for schools since early returns on Election Day. Voters approved bonds in school districts in Pacific Grove, Aromas and King City (where a bond squeaked by with a 1-point margin). In Soledad, voters sank Proposition E, which required 55 percent of the vote to pass; it had only 53.6 percent yay votes.
In the three-way race for Congressional District 20, Adam Bolaños Scow made up some ground since early returns on election night, but not enough to make it to the top-two runoff in November for the general election.
Incumbent Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, and Jeff Gorman, chair of the Monterey County Republican Central Committee, will face off in November. In the three-way primary, Panetta finished in the lead with 66 percent of the vote, Gorman with 20 percent and Scow with 14 percent.
In Monterey County, 91,603 voters cast ballots in the primary. That equates to 47-percent turnout.
"Although the turnout was only 47 percent, this election saw the highest voter registration level in the history of Monterey County, with 195,245 registered voters," Registrar of Voters Claudio Valenzuela said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.