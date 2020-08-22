When the Dolan Fire began in Big Sur on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 18, due to suspected arson, dozens of other fires were already burning across California from lightning strikes over the weekend, as well as the rest of the American West.
That has made firefighters and equipment difficult to come by, fire officials say, and in some cases, affected their strategy. In the rugged, steep and inaccessible terrain of Big Sur, firefighters are focused on "point protection," meaning they are defending homes and infrastructure rather than attempting to contain the Dolan Fire.
"We’re not able to do a lot of perimeter control on the fire right now," Fire Behavior Analyst Dennis Burns said in a public briefing on Friday night, Aug. 21. "Overall, strategy-wise we don’t have a lot of resources. This fire started after the big lightning bust. There’s just not a lot available, not only in California but nationally because of the other fires that are occurring. So what we’re focusing on is point protection."
The three priorities for point protection are the Hermitage, Partington Ridge and Anderson Peak communications infrastructure.
As of Saturday morning, the Dolan Fire is 10-percent contained and estimated to be 14,000 acres, though officials have not been able to get an accurate sense of its size from above, because smoke is too thick to send pilots up.
The fire has been active mostly at night, Burns said. "At midnight, this fire gets extremely active, and it’s active until about 5 in the morning, and it’s really pushing our crews," he said.
Evacuation orders are in effect from Partington Ridge in the north to Lucia in the south.
