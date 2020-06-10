One of the largest school districts in Monterey County, serving more elementary grade students than any other, appointed a new superintendent on June 8.
Starting next month, Rebeca Andrade will head the Salinas City Elementary School District, which is made up of nearly 9,000 students and 800 staff at 14 elementary schools. Entering the job on a three-year contract, Andrade replaces outgoing Superintendent Martha Martínez who has held the job since 2015.
Andrade moved to the United States from Mexico as a 14-year-old, a fact that connects her in particular to the 51.4 percent of SCESD students who are English learners.
“Salinas City Elementary School District is home to one of the largest agricultural enterprises in our state that serves a community of families with immense cultural wealth, and I am honored to have been chosen as the superintendent,” Andrade said in a statement. “I am looking forward to listening and responding to the voices of students, staff, families and community as we collaboratively re-imagine education.”
The district’s Board of Trustees picked Andrade over a field of 26 other candidates. A statement from the district cites Andrade’s qualities as a leader with “innovative approaches to education, strong background experience in elementary schools, strength in collaborative partnerships, and focus on meaningful, student learning and success.”
Andrade has a doctorate degree in educational leadership from University of Southern California. Her academic credentials are matched by extensive experience in the classroom and as a school administrator. She comes to Salinas from Glendale Unified School District in Southern California where she served as a principal and a district-wide early education director.
You can view Andrade’s employment contract here.
