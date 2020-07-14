It's a time of change for the leadership of the city of Salinas, both in its elected and staff ranks. Mayor Joe Gunter died on June 29, and former mayor pro tem Christie Cromeenes has since assumed that leadership role on a temporary basis, until a successor is selected.
Just two weeks later, on Tuesday, July 14, City Manager Ray Corpuz announced he will resign at the end of September after serving in the city's top staff position for nine years, and after a 48-year career in local government.
Corpuz leaves as the city is looking at dramatic financial losses due to Covid-19, and he entered the job in a financially challenging time during the recession. He helped lead the city out from a time of staff furloughs, and initiated and championed Measure G, a 1-cent sales tax measure that passed with 62 percent of the vote in 2014.
Now, facing an estimated $10 million to $15 million budget hit, Corpuz has directed all department directors to eliminate 10 percent of their budgets. He's currently in negotiations with city staff about potential layoffs or furloughs; the city staff is some 600 people strong.
He's expecting the economic recovery to take longer than he initially projected, given the current status of the virus; he talks about a graph of the economic recovery looking more like a U than a V.
During his tenure, Corpuz led the charge on advancing several capital projects including a new police services building in the center of town, the new El Gabilan Library and the Main Street streetscape project. Oldtown Salinas feels fundamentally different and more vibrant than it did a decade ago.
Corpuz also addressed an ongoing and chronic homelessness problem in the city. He initiated more frequent sweeps of encampments, citing health and safety concerns, while the city has also slowly added shelter beds and homeless services.
Corpuz also hired the city's first woman police chief, Adele Frese, and first woman fire chief, Michele Vaughn, who assumed the role last week on an interim basis following the departure of Pablo Barreto. In addition, during his tenure, the city undertook a governing with racial equity (GRE) framework for hiring and various municipal decisions.
Those initiatives—elevating women and implementing GRE—are two of his proudest accomplishments. "Those are big things for me," Corpuz says. "It took a while, but those are really important."
More broadly, Corpuz says he believes he helped set Salinas on a different track than before he was hired.
Prior to his role in Salinas, Corpuz was city manager of Seaside for six years, and before that, city manager of Tacoma, Washington, for 13 years.
He plans to retire to the Pacific Northwest where he and his wife have family.
Salinas City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15 at 3pm to talk about the process for appointing Corpuz's replacement. To watch the meeting virtually, click here; to submit public comments, email publiccomment@ci.salinas.ca.us by 2pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.