It's been nearly a week since Monterey County's shelter-at-home order took effect, an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19. Closures started as a trickle and there's been a cascade of closures since then, with business owners and government agencies interpreting and reinterpreting what constitutes an "essential activity" under the order.
One exemption listed is "to engage in outdoor activity," but even that's been reinterpreted in recent days. For example, golf courses were originally allowed to stay open, but on Monday, March 23, Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno ordered them to close.
California State Parks officials announced on March 24 that all state parks campgrounds would close temporarily, and while many trails do remain open, parking lots and bathroom facilities are closed.
Locally, many city parks are closing too. On March 25, the city of Salinas announced all city parks were temporarily closed to the public. "We want all residents to follow the California governor's shelter-in-place order and the CDC guidelines regarding preventative measures," Library and Community Services Director Kristan Lundquist said in a statement. "We can all do our part to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of Covid-19."
In Monterey, parks remain open as of March 26, but facilities like bathrooms, basketball courts and playgrounds are closed.
In areas that do remain open to hikers and walkers, people must maintain at least 6 feet between them to avoid spreading coronavirus.
That includes beaches and, yes, the ocean—in some instances surfers have been clustering close together at a peaking wave, in violation of the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
"We want everybody to stay [6 feet apart], no matter where they are," Monterey County Health Department spokesperson Karen Smith says.
"We recognize the need for physical exercise, and for getting out and getting fresh air. That's why it's deemed 'essential.' We do encourage people to get out and have a walk in your neighborhood. You can ride your bike, you can hike, you can run—just find an empty spot."
