Good evening,
Grief and mourning are curious things in the time of Covid, when large gatherings—especially ones that would normally take place indoors—and physical closeness are frowned upon if not outright banned.
So it was outdoors, with temperature checks, masks and social distancing for a Catholic funeral mass for Salinas Mayor Joe Gunter, who died June 29 after a short and surprising battle with cancer. Gunter had entered the hospital on a Thursday suffering from heart problems, and when doctors began working on what should have been a simple fix, they discovered a stomach infection and esophageal cancer that had already passed the point of no return. He died the following Monday.
Friends and family and politicians and police gathered today, July 17, in the parking lot behind Madonna del Sasso Church, under a morning cloud layer that never burned away, to pay their respects to the man who had spent the whole of his adult life in public service. Gunter enlisted in the Marines straight out of high school (if I remember correctly, it was literally straight out of high school—he went to the recruiter’s office right after his graduation ceremony) and served in Vietnam. When he returned to the states, he went to work for the Salinas Police Department, first as a patrol officer and then as a homicide detective, and spent 30 years at the department. And then he turned to volunteer work with a half dozen community organizations—the Air Show, the California Rodeo, youth sports and the Women’s Crisis Center among them— before running for mayor and winning office in 2012.
In attendance, along with Gunter’s wife, Lisa, herself a retired police officer, and their children and grandchildren: Salinas City Manager Ray Corpuz, who announced his retirement just days after Gunter died; Salinas Councilmembers Steve McShane, Scott Davis, Tony Villegas and Gloria de la Rosa; Mayor Pro Tem Christie Cromeenes; mayoral candidate and former Councilmember Kimbley Craig; Monterey County Supervisors Chris Lopez, Luis Alejo, John Phillips and Mary Adams; Retired Police Chief Kelly McMillin, whom Gunter had mentored through his first homicide investigation back in the day; Sheriff Steve Bernal; former Salinas Chief Dan Ortega, who currently holds an assistant chief’s role; and current Police Chief Adele Fresé. A bevy of military veterans with motorcycles stood by, holding flags during the service, and Veterans Day Parade organizer Tony Virrueta, a former Army Ranger and Gunter’s friend, read from the Bible.
“Mayor Gunter’s funeral shouldn’t be like this,” Rev. Greg Sandman told the mourners, gesturing around the parking lot before adding, “That’s OK. He’s in heaven now.”
And it was OK. I don’t think Gunter would have minded the atmosphere, really. He probably would have found humor in it. Sandman had explained to the mourners the meaning of the symbols for Alpha and Omega, which were placed on a candle used during the service. And as Congressman Jimmy Panetta, who read the speech he gave on the House floor following Gunter’s death, said, “I can’t get past the alpha when we’re talking about Mayor Gunter. He was an alpha dog, not just a Devil Dog,” a slang term for a U.S. Marine.
Gunter’s body was cremated, and his remains were to be interred in a private ceremony for his family at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on the old Fort Ord this afternoon. There’s still talk of holding a larger memorial for the public later this year, Virrueta says, when it’s again safe for crowds to gather.
-Mary Duan, managing editor, mary@mcweekly.com
