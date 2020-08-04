The lighting system for the runways and taxiways at Salinas Municipal Airport is so old when it needed repair last year staff had to go hunting on eBay for two parts they could find nowhere else. No one makes them anymore.
They found the parts, says General Manager Brett Godown, and they applied for a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration to replace the outdated system from the 1970s so they could install a new lighting system.
Godown says the FAA helped expedite the grant and were excited when a grant of $519,200 came through. The FAA announced the grant on July 28, along with grants to over 180 airports worth more than $273 million.
Thanks to CARES Act monies stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, 100 percent of the project will be paid for by the FAA. Usually with such projects the FAA pays 90 percent and the local municipality—in this case the city of Salinas which owns the airport—would pay the rest.
The project includes new operating panels for the lighting system, design costs, construction management and training for air traffic controllers once the new system is installed. Godown says the system self-checks itself, allowing staff to proactively maintain the system rather than reactively repairing it when something breaks down.
