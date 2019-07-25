For the first time ever, the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour makes a stop at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
What does that mean? Some of the top amateur drivers in the Sports Car Club of America stable—some 150 of them—testing their machines against the legendary 11-turn track this weekend. Competition takes place in different classes, ranging from small production vehicles (including Mini Coopers) to GT cars like the Corvette and Mustang, as well as open wheel racers.
The SCCA sanctions a variety of races around the country, including autocross, rally and road racing. Their membership includes both amateur club events and professional tours. The Super Tour is the organization’s top amateur series, with a season consisting of 22 races at 11 circuits around the country.
And the racing is fast and furious. With the different classes formed into eight groups and each group competing on both Saturday and Sunday, the schedule is packed. On Friday, each group hits the track for 20 minute practice sessions in the morning, followed by qualifying rounds in the afternoon.
Qualifying continues Saturday morning. The green flag drops for the first of seven 25-minute races on Saturday at 12:30pm. On Sunday, the race distance for each class increases to 35 minutes or a maximum of 22 laps. Group 1 rolls off at 9:57am, followed by group 6 at 10:42am, group 4 at 11:29am and so on.
The final race on Sunday runs at 3:23pm.
Because this is amateur racing, there is no charge for spectators other than a $5 fee per car for entering the Laguna Seca Recreation Area grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.