Last night, July 15, Seaside City Council voted 3-1-1 to resume enforcement of the ordinance not allowing people to sleep in vehicles at Roberts Lake and allowing those currently living there to move to a parking lot on former Fort Ord land at 2699 Colonel Durham St.
Councilmember Jason Campbell made the motion to move the location and was joined by Councilmember Alissa Kaspersky and Mayor Pro Tem David Pacheco in voting in favor. Councilmember Jon Wizard, who had multiple questions about the arrangement, voted no and Mayor Ian Oglesby abstained.
Last week, the city of Seaside issued notices to the residents living in the encampment hat they were being evicted from the property and had to vacate the area on Monday, July 13.
After pushback, the eviction date was moved to Thursday, July 16 and the special meeting that took place last night was called to discuss the issue further.
The move to Fort Ord will be for no longer than 120 days, and the city will set up portable bathrooms, hand-washing stations and garbage cans or a dumpster.
