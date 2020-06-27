After emerging as a leading voice in Monterey County’s George Floyd protests and advocating for a smaller police budget, Seaside City Councilmember Jon Wizard announced this week he would run for mayor.
Wizard, who is hoping to unseat the current mayor Ian Oglesby in November, kicked off his campaign with a short speech in front of a few dozen supporters on the lawn of City hall on Thursday, June, 25.
He touched on police budget debate, saying that the city can maintain public safety while increasing spending on social services. “It’s not an either-or choice,” he said. On the issue of housing, Wizard said he would pursue planning policies that would allow more people to work close to where they live.
He touted his leadership in the city’s policy of temporarily closing of Broadway Avenue for pedestrian-only traffic as restaurants experiment with outdoor dining during the pandemic. He vowed to create a small business liaison position for city government, someone who would help fill out forms for federal grants loans from the Small Business administration.
He also said he would pursue the passage of “commercial linkage fee” for the city, which is an extra charge on new development that would go to fund affordable housing.
“Through my experience on the city council, I know we have the opportunity to create a Seaside that’s built upon a strong connection between our university and growing business community, young families and long-time residents, and blue-collar and professional workers,” Wizard said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “The pandemic has highlighted the economic insecurity that too many in our community have historically faced.”
Two fellow councilmembers, Alissa Kaspersky and Jason Campbell, have given Wizard their endorsement, showing up at kickoff event. Aside from Wizard, the only other person to give a speech was River Navaille, one of the organizers of the Community Befoe Cops movement.
