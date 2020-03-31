The number of people who have died in Monterey County due to the Covid-19 pandemic is now two, according to the Health Department. There was no other information provided about the death, reported on March 31.
It was listed in a nightly update of the Health Department's Covid-19 Local Data page, along with news of two more cases, for a total of 42. Both cases came from people under age 50, one was male, one was female, and both came from the Peninsula/Big Sur region.
How they contracted the virus is still under investigation.
The report also showed that there are now eight hospitalizations related to Covid-19, up from the seven reported the night before.
