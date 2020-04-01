To allow seniors to be able to purchase groceries and other essential items with less hassle or risk on infection, many stores are dedicating special hours to the older population in the mornings. The Weekly has compiled our own list of stores with special hours adding to one created by Alliance on Aging in an attempt to give residents the most comprehensive source.
Monterey Peninsula region:
- Andronico’s (Monterey/Pacific Grove): Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
- Costco (Sand City): Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8am to 9am for seniors 60+, and immune-compromised residents
- Lucky (Carmel Valley, Pacific Grove, Sand City): Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
- Safeway (Carmel, Del Rey Oaks, Pacific Grove): Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
- Trader Joe’s (Monterey, Pacific Grove): Daily from 8am to 9am
- Target (Marina, Sand City): Wednesdays from 8am to 9am
- Walgreens (Marina and Monterey): Tuesdays from 8am to 9am, senior 20 percent discounts all day on Tuesdays, and 30 percent of Walgreens Store brand items.
- Walmart (Marina): Every Tuesday from March 24 through April 28 from 6am to 7am, pharmacies and vision centers will also be open
- Whole Foods (Monterey): Wednesdays from 8am to 9am for seniors 60+
Salinas
Albertsons: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
Cardenas Market: Daily from 7am to 8am
Costco:Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am to 9am
Dollar General: Daily from 7am to 8am
Food 4 Less: Daily from 7am to 8am
Lucky: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
Nob Hill: Coming soon - offering senior essentials bags for $20. The bags will be place in front of the store each morning at 7am with a mix of fresh items and pantry staples. First come, first served.
Safeway: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 9am
Target: Wednesdays from 8am to 9am
Greenfield
Dollar General: Daily from 8am to 9am
Rancho San Miguel Market: Daily from 7am to 8am
King City
- Safeway: Daily from 8am to 9am
