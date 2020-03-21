The Monterey County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 20, bringing the total number of local cases to seven. For the first time since the initial two cases were reported four days ago, the department has provided a breakdown of potential sources of infection.
Health Officer Edward Moreno said in a press conference on Tuesday that the first confirmed cases were travel related. As the number of cases ticked upward over the following days, he provided no information about the origin of new infections.
Now, the department is reporting that of the seven, four are travel-related, two are person-to-person transmissions and one is labeled as community transmission. Person-to-person transmission means "contacts to known cases either in a home, business or health care setting."
There were four cases reported as of Thursday, followed by a fifth case reported on Friday.
