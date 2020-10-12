Seven Monterey County schools have been approved to reopen for in-person instruction at the kindergarten through sixth-grade levels. The list of schools was announced by the Monterey County Health Department in a post on Twitter.
Four of the schools are private: All Saints Day School in Carmel, Anthem Christian School in Salinas, Chartwell School in Seaside and Santa Catalina School in Monterey.
Three are small public schools located rural areas: San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, Pacific Valley School in Big Sur and San Ardo Elementary in San Ardo.
The pandemic led to the closure of all schools in California in March. Since then, restrictions have been lifted in stages. Monterey County is still in the Purple Tier of counties, meaning that the coronavirus is relatively widespread. All schools must remain closed except for schools that apply for a waiver with the local Health Department and are approved following consultation with the state Department of Public Health.
