A tree service inspector was driving down Old Coast Road in Big Sur the morning of Aug. 5 when her truck ran over something on the roadway. She felt a jolt, got out to look at her tires and found at least one had been flattened by screws that had been stuck in a board, and left on the ground as a makeshift booby trap.
That's when she says four armed men came out of the trees, yelling "alto!" or "stop!"
She got back in her truck and managed to escape, fleeing to a gated driveway and honking the horn until neighbors took notice. Within an hour, officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office SWAT team had flooded the area, looking for both the men and what they were seemingly trying to protect.
After hours of searching, they found what one officer on scene described as a sizable cannabis grow, estimated at about 10,000 plants, far back in the canyon where it wouldn't be found by any legitimate hiker on a nature walk. It was unclear if the grow was found on forest service land or private property.
The armed men, though, were gone. Law enforcement pulled out of the area at dusk, Sheriff's spokesman John Thornburg says, and are making plans to return.
"Because of the situation, and if these guys had ill intent, because of where they were (geographically) positioned they had the advantage," Thornburg says. "We halted the operation and we're working on a plan to further the investigation."
Why the booby trap on the road, though, remains a mystery. Photos posted to Twitter by KSBW reporter Christopher Salas show the tree inspector's car tire, with the screw-studded board still sticking out of it, along with other pictures of tacks strewn along the same stretch of road.
One law enforcement officer, who asked to remain anonymous because they weren't authorized to speak about the situation, says there are two working theories to that: either the men were abandoned by their support network, ran out of supplies and were trying to steal a car so they could leave the area, or they were trying to isolate the area and keep traffic away so they could begin moving the cannabis out.
In no way, that official says, was it a random act.
One local grower says a healthy, mature plant grown outdoors can bring in about $1,700 a pound, and that each plant can produce anywhere from two to seven pounds. Another cannabis industry insider puts the price closer to $1,000 a pound.
Erring on the conservative side of those numbers, the grow found deep in Big Sur on Aug. 5 could be worth more than $20 million.
On the high side, it's closer to $34 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.