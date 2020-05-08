Phase two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan to reopen the state goes into effect today, May 8, which means local last-minute Mother’s Day gift shopping just became a reality during the Covid-19 pandemic—with some restrictions.
Stores that sell books, jewelry, clothing, shoes, home furnishings, sporting goods, antiques, music, toys and flowers can now sell their wares by curbside pick-up and delivery.
Newsom made a verbal announcement of the new rules on Monday, promising they would go into effect by Friday. There was a caveat: County health officers had the power to hold off on adopting the ease in retail regulations.
Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno said on Wednesday he’d have to study Newsom’s new rules once they came out in writing, which happened yesterday.
Today Moreno issued a supplemental order to his April 3 order stating that curbside pick-up and delivery from the stores listed could begin at noon today.
The supplemental order stated that it will allow “lower-risk businesses” and those that support those businesses to resume operating with the modifications, which include shoppers having to place orders ahead either online or by phone and retailers cannot display merchandise on sidewalks.
"We really see this as moving forward in a step by step fashion," while protecting vulnerable populations, said Kristy Michie, epidemiologist/program manager for the Monterey County Health Department, during a virtual press briefing today.
Moreno said during the briefing that local health officers have already eased some restrictions on industries ahead of the governor depending on how many cases their counties are experiencing as well as hospitalization rates and other factors.
Landscaping and construction are two prime examples, he said, in part because they are outside activities. He also said Monterey County allowed childcare to reopen with restrictions to allow essential workers to continue at their jobs.
With each new industry that comes back online it increases the risk of new infections, Moreno said. The Health Department will be tracking what the increased risk does to the rate of infections.
