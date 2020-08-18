You don't have to live in an evacuation area adjacent to one of the multiple wildfires burning right now to be impacted by the fires. With fires burning in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, the concentration of smoke has reached levels designated as "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in parts of the Monterey Bay region.
Areas with moderate air quality are shown in yellow; areas that are unhealthy for sensitive groups are shown in orange on the map below.
This interactive map shows where smoke is blowing in relation to fires burning all over the state of California.
The Monterey Bay Air Resources District issued a statement on Tuesday advising people to use common sense when it comes to their own health, and to avoid further contributing to poor air quality.
If the smoke concentration reaches a level of "unhealthy," which will appear in red on the map above, people are advised to limit physical activity and stay indoors, with doors and windows closed to avoid breathing smoke unnecessarily.
Avoid burning anything in your home, even candles. Avoid vacuuming, which can stir up particles that are otherwise settled. And avoid smoking.
Delay activities like leaf blowing, lawn mowing and driving that can add pollution to the air.
Smoke is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles produced when wood and other organic matter burn. The biggest health threat from smoke comes from fine particles. These fine particles are especially harmful to the very young, very old, and to people with heart and lung disease, according to the Air District.
