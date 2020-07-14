In the realm of fighting wildfires, a strike team is a group of highly trained firefighters who swoop into hot spots to stamp out fires before they consume entire regions. Gov. Gavin Newsom took that idea and ran with it to attack the wildfire that is Covid-19, by announcing the formation of strike teams to visit businesses across the state to ensure they are following health orders and safety guidelines.
Some of these teams, made up of inspectors from about 10 different state agencies, are set to visit Monterey County, although exactly when is unknown, county officials announced on July 14. Part of the strike teams’ method is to arrive unannounced.
Their main goal is to educate businesses that are not following the rules "although citations have been issued when necessary," according to a county announcement.
Newsom announced the strike teams just before the Fourth of July weekend and right after the state reportedly sent 350,000 letters to businesses warning they could face criminal prosecution if they did not follow the governor's recent face covering order.
About 200 inspectors made thousands of in-person visits over the holiday weekend in other counties with increased Covid-19 cases. On July 6, Newsom reported only 52 citations were issued, thanks to most businesses complying with the orders.
Monterey County was placed on the state watchlist on July 2 as its cases began to rise, and after three days of continued increases, was ordered to shut down bars, indoor dining and museums. Further shutdowns of gyms, hair salons, nail salons and other personal care services, along with shopping malls and houses of worship, followed on July 13.
“That Monterey County has been selected for a strike team visit shows the seriousness of the renewed restrictions the county is now experiencing,” the county's announcement reads.
The teams include inspectors from Alcohol Beverage Control, CalOSHA, California Highway Patrol, Barbering and Cosmetology, Business Oversight, Consumer Affairs, Food and Agriculture, and others. They will be focused on visiting bars, restaurants and other facilities that could be placing employees and customers at risk. The Monterey County Health Department will be assisting while the teams are here.
“The goal of this effort is to shore up health practices in our community for everyone’s safety and help reopen and keep open our local businesses,” the county announcement states.
