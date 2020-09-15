After being ordered closed because of wildfire danger, three state parks south of Carmel along the coast have been reopened for daytime recreation: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, Garrapata State Park and Andrew Molera State Park, officials announced Sept. 15.
State parks further south remain closed, including Point Sur State Historic Park, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, John Little State Natural Reserve, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, and Limekiln State Park.
The threat to these parks is the Dolan Fire which has burned about 120,000 acres since it started last month. The fire extends from Julia Pfeiffer Burns in the north to deep in Fort Hunter Liggett in the South. The blaze is bound by Highway 1 on the west but reaches far into he Ventana Wilderness.
Weather conditions have been stable in recent days but with only 40 percent containment, another dry and hot spell could mean rapid spread of the flames to new areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.