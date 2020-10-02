To the delight of families with young children who've been missing outdoor playground time since March, the California Department of Public Health announced on Sept. 28 that playgrounds could reopen with modifications.
While some municipalities are unlocking gates and pulling yellow caution tape off of play structures—Pacific Grove announced it reopened its parks in a newsletter sent out on Oct. 1, and on Oct. 2 in Seaside children were playing in the playground of Laguna Grande Park—not all are. Monterey is keeping its playgrounds closed until Covid-19 cases decrease, Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar told reporters in a briefing call on Thursday.
“We’re sad about it, but that’s what we have to do," Uslar said.
A team of staff members discussed possibly opening under the state guidance but concluded it wasn't prudent to do so while the county remains in the purple tier, the highest level of a four-tier system used by the state to determine how widespread Covid-19 is.
“We also cannot maintain the playgrounds as the state recommends, which is more intense wipe downs and cleanliness of high-touch areas. We simply are not staffed that way,” Uslar said.
Of particular concern to the city is the use of Dennis the Menace Park, which attracts families from all over the state. Uslar said as many as 1,200 parents and their children use the park on weekends.
Monterey County spokesperson Maia Carroll says the county has a couple of playgrounds in its parks but officials hadn't made a determination yet on whether to reopen them. (Toro Park, which has playgrounds, remains closed indefinitely after the recent wildfires.) County officials and city representatives are planning to meet to discuss what reopening playgrounds everywhere might look like, if at all.
The state guidance for playground use includes family units or social circles using equipment while maintaining a six-foot distance from other groups. All children from age 2 and up as well as adults must wear face coverings and children must be supervised by an adult who should make sure the children are maintaining distance and keeping their masks on. No eating or drinking is allowed at the playground.
The guidelines also recommend all children and adults use hand sanitizer before and after using play equipment. It suggests municipalities consider providing hand-washing stations or hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.