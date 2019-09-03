Bruce Delgado (copy)

Bruce Delgado is the mayor of Marina and also a member of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.

With every passing week, California American Water clears more hurdles as it sets out to build a desalination plant near Marina. The most recent victory for the proponents of the $329 million project came on Aug. 28 at the California Supreme Court. 

The court announced it would not hear a challenge to the plant filed by the city of Marina and Marina Coast Water District—which means the approval by the Public Utilities Commission last year will stand. 

Cal Am says the plant offers the best new supply of water, allowing the region to comply with state mandates and end restrictions on the use of water for development. 

But Marina and MCWD maintain that the desal plant would likely end in the intrusion of ocean water into groundwater supplies, spoiling a protected and critical resource. Instead, they say, sufficient new water can be supplied at a lower cost by recycling wastewater

“We are very disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision to not even look at this case, but we are not surprised,” Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado said in a statement. “The city of Marina never was given its day in court.”

He added that the environmental review process conducted by the CPUC was “factually, scientifically and legally inadequate.”

“It did not incorporate key scientific research on groundwater impacts, or fairly consider other available water supply alternatives that could provide water to the Monterey Peninsula at a lower cost and avoid adverse environmental impacts,” he said.

Aspects of the desalination plant still must pass consideration by State Water Resources Control Board, the Regional Water Quality Control Board and the State Lands Commission and the Coastal Commission.

Keep Informed

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Tags

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.