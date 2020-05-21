Feb. 26, 1964: Tara Reade Moulton is born in Monterey County. At age 3 months, Reade moves out of California. Her late mother, Jeanette Altimus, was an artist on Cannery Row.
Early 1990s: Serves as a congressional intern in the office of U.S. Rep. Leon Panetta.
December 1992-August 1993: Serves as a legislative aide for U.S. Sen. Joe Biden.
1994-1996: Works as a staff assistant for California State Sen. Jack O’Connell.
2004: Graduates from Seattle University School of Law.
Mid-2000s: Moves to the Monterey Bay area.
2007: Files a lawsuit against her employer, YWCA Monterey County, claiming workplace discrimination and harassment.
2007-2009: Serves as executive director of nonprofit Animal Friends Rescue Project in Pacific Grove; her position ends after the board moves to terminate her.
2009: Completes the 10-month training program Leadership Monterey Peninsula.
Feb. 13, 2009: Publishes a personal essay about her experience with domestic violence in The Women’s International Perspective, a local web-based publication on global affairs.
Early 2010s: Co-hosts a weekly radio show called Soul Vibes, on the now-defunct local station KNRY.
2010-2011: Works as an education instructor at Hartnell College.
2012: Files for bankruptcy. The list of people she owed money to, according to court documents, includes many local entities: Aladdin Bail Bonds in Salinas; Animal Hospital at the Crossroads, Central Coast Cardiology, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Cottage Vet Care, Credit Bureau of Monterey, Credit Consulting Services in Salinas, Grove Market, Hartnell College Parking Enforcement, Monterey Bay Urgent Care, Monterey County Revenue Division and Oceanview Vet Hospital.
2013: Starts a GoFundMe campaign for her local nonprofit, Gracie’s Pet Food Pantry.
2014-2016: Volunteers for Pregnant Mare Rescue in Watsonville, then leaves amid accusations of wrongdoing.
2017: The U.S. Internal Revenue Service revokes the status of her nonprofit Gracie’s Pet Food Pantry for failure to file Form 990s (filed by nonprofits) for three consecutive years.
April 3, 2019: Publicly accuses Joe Biden of inappropriately touching her in 1993 while he was her boss.
October 2019: Testifies as an expert witness in Monterey County Superior Court in the trial of a man convicted of assaulting his wife.
March 25, 2020: Accuses Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.
May 7, 2020: Interviewed by Megyn Kelly on YouTube.
