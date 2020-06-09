One more person has died from complications of Covid-19, bringing county's total to 11 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the Monterey County Health Department announced on Tuesday, June 9.
The victim was a 62-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 7, according to the Monterey County Coroner's Office. It had been just over 10 days since the last two deaths in the county.
The first recorded Covid-19 death was announced on March 21. At the time there were only 11 confirmed cases in Monterey County. On June 9 the county's total number of confirmed cases was 763, up 12 from the day before. Hospitalizations increased by one patient, bringing the cumulative number of patients hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic to 75.
Of the 763 confirmed cases, 465, or 61 percent, are now reported as recovered from the virus, up by 41 since Monday's report.
Cases among the Hispanic/Latino community now make up 81 percent of cases—while comprising 60 percent of the population—compared to just 5.7 percent of confirmed patients who are white.
The county's latest data can be found here.
