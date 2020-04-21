The first Earth Day, on April 22, 1970, launched the environmental movement of the last 50 years. Envisioned as an environmental “teach-in” by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson and with bipartisan support in Congress, Earth Day provided an opportunity for people to join in solidarity, learn and take action. Worldwide, some 190 countries and 20 million Americans participated.
How ironic that the 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be largely a solitary observance. There will be no public beach cleanups or mass demonstrations. Our teach-ins will be virtual. The call to individual action remains the same. We are left to consider what we can do, where to take initiative in our own lives, and to remember that our actions make a difference. Like the first Earth Day, the time to act has never been more important.
Just as the climate crisis threatens the planet as we know it today, the first Earth Day was born out of environmental calamity. As the tumultuous decade of the ’60s drew to a close, the Santa Barbara oil spill in 1969 was an environmental catastrophe the likes of which had never been seen.
A Union Oil drilling platform five miles off the coast experienced a massive blowout. More than 100 miles of Southern California coastline was polluted, and images of oil-slicked beaches and dead and suffering marine life were seen around the world. (This particular oil well had been built with a federal waiver to skip the installation of a steel casing pipe that might have prevented the disaster.)
Earth Day 1970 succeeded in creating a public and political groundswell for environmental stewardship. By the year’s end, the Environmental Protection Agency was created while major environmental legislation like the Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act would soon be signed into law by President Richard Nixon.
Here on the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel resident Mike Brown returned from the Vietnam War and was “disillusioned” with the country he returned to. At the urging of his friends who suggested “if you can’t beat them, join them,” he decided to run for City Council and won.
In the early 1970s, when Brown had just been elected to office, the first recycling programs were just beginning in the U.S. A small glass recycling project was underway at the Smuckers strawberry jam plant in Salinas. Brown contacted the company CEO and asked if they would accept glass from Carmel; the reply was yes.
It took months of meetings to convince his colleagues on City Council that glass recycling was a good idea. Ultimately, Brown prevailed and the Sunset Center was chosen as the location for a glass recycling drop-off bin. (Some residents preferred to deliver their empty glass bottles under the cover of darkness, perhaps not wanting their neighbors to see the quality and quantity of what they were consuming.)
Glass recycling in Carmel—the first municipal recycling program on the Monterey Peninsula—was an unqualified success.
Within months, the jam plant was not able to keep up with the incoming tonnage. And in Carmel, the nearly round-the-clock sound of smashing glass necessitated relocating the recycling dumpster (it went to the mouth of Carmel Valley). The Monterey Regional Waste Management District in Marina took on the responsibility of hauling the glass dumpster and finding a recycler. Other Peninsula cities wanted a recycling bin of their own and the drop-off program quickly expanded to Seaside, Monterey, Pacific Grove and Marina. It also led to citizen initiatives, like the Co-op Recycling Center in New Monterey, whose goal was to “re-educate the community to recycle and thereby conserve valuable resources and energy.”
Looking back on that first Earth Day, I’m reminded how it sparked an outpouring of environmental awareness that resulted in all sorts of individual and collective actions to protect the planet. From the first recycling drop-off center to the creation of our National Marine Sanctuary, the grassroots campaign by the local Surfrider chapter to ban styrofoam takeout packaging and Carmel schoolkids going door-to-door to restaurants with a plea to switch from plastic to paper straws, people getting involved in a cause they believe in has time and again created fundamental change for the betterment of our environment.
As we observe the 50th Earth Day, by ourselves and with loved ones with whom we are sheltering in place, the spirit of the first Earth Day burns bright. We are confronted with threats to our health and the health of the planet as never before. The climate crisis is a clarion call to action. Our individual and collective initiative, today and tomorrow, will make a difference. In the words of Margaret Mead, “It’s the only thing that ever has.”
