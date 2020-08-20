If there’s one thing the Carmel Fire in Cachagua is reminding us of, from fire newbies to charred veterans: Fire will choose its path, when and however it wants.
The now 48-hours old fire threatened seasoned firefighters on Wednesday, after winds shifted following a calm morning.
Many firefighters and two bulldozer operators were working the battlefront on Sky Ranch Road when they came face to face with changing winds and life-and-death risk.
Many hearty souls have made Sky Ranch their home for years, with two main wells providing water for the community. With canyons around, it’s always had a certain fire danger. The housing development sits on the ridgetop off of Cachagua Road, with magnificent views in all directions.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, approximately one mile below the turnoff to Sky Ranch, a “dirty fire” broke out below, started by unknown cause just off the side of the road. Firefighters use that term to describe fire movement that races through dry grass, not stopping long enough to ignite bigger trees or even chaparral, leaving a “dirty burn” with still-flammable vegetation behind.
On day one, the fire roared to life quickly, moving uphill and forcing the evacuation of Sky Ranch. Early on day two of the fire, Wednesday, Aug. 19, firefighters from CalFire and the volunteer Cachagua Fire Department gathered for their morning at the Carmel Fire station on lower Cachagua Road and seemed generally confident. They believed the Carmel Fire, although it did measurable damage on day one, could be contained to under 1,500 acres.
But that confidence was lost when northwest winds picked up around 2pm. Sky Road, which runs east-to-west, had lost a few structures in the first 24 hours of the fire, at least three homes confirmed, including the former “Flying Horse” home of David Schiffman, a longtime member of the local band Big Sur Natives. The rock walls which he had meticulously crafted for years remained standing, as did a gazebo with patio chairs.
When the fire “blew up” on day two, the firefighters were at immediate risk, according to Fire Capt. Noelle Bahnmiller, who was responsible for structural safety on Sky Road.
The wind picked up on the north side and the fire raced up the hill, engulfing many homes. The fire then jumped the road and came up the other side of the ridge, racing up the south side as well, and burning additional homes.
Firefighters raced away from 100-foot flames, with their fire hoses dragging behind their trucks in a hurried escape.
Thomas Heinemann and Myron Wyckoff, and Wycoff’s wife, were the sole three residents remaining on the ridge after the fire broke out Tuesday, prompting almost immediate evacuation orders. Heinemann spent part of the day, prior to the flair up, collecting neighbors’ animals—cats, rabbits, tortoises.
A former U.S. Army Ranger, Wyckoff used to train troops at Fort Ord, and was on active duty from 1965-70. He fled to the safety zone only when the firefighters did.
Bahnmiller says she was relieved no one was injured, including the dozer drivers, who didn’t have a quick escape route when the fire changed course.
By late Thursday afternoon, day three, the Carmel Fire was active to the east, at the other end of Cachagua Road.
