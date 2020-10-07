After days of hovering around 90 percent containment, cooler weather aided firefighters in gaining containment of the Dolan Fire today, Oct. 7. The United States Forest Service has reported the fire at being 98 percent contained.
Despite the high containment percentage, infrared cameras are showing firefighters that interior portions of the fire are still active, creating smoke columns and potential to challenge control lines.
Highway 1 reopened on Sept. 21, but fire officials encourage commuters to be aware as flare-ups along the highway may still pose a risk.
Cool temperatures on the western side of the fire are predicted to continue for the next few days, with possible rainfall Friday night through Saturday morning.
