The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (that's CARES for short) allocates money to a whole bunch of specific things, from higher ed to small businesses to unemployment checks. One category is airports, where business has slowed down tremendously, with dollars allocated via the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration.
The funding includes more than $1 billion to 188 airports in California, and $10 billion nationwide. “This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement.
In Monterey County, it means nearly $12.8 million going to four airports: the largest portion, $12.66 million, is earmarked for by far the largest airport, Monterey Regional; $69,000 for Salinas Municipal Airport; and $30,000 each to smaller airports in Marina and King City.
"This federal funding definitely doesn't replace the steady stream of earnings that local airports typically receive, but it provides for a softer landing as our airports and their customers do their part to flatten the coronavirus curve and patiently work to get back to normal," U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, said in a statement.
