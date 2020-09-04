Over the last few days, fire crews have been successful in containing the Dolan Fire, which is 40 percent contained as of Friday, Sept. 4. But the high temperatures forecast for the weekend have fire officials preparing for an increase in fire activity.
"There's three things a fire needs: oxygen, heat and fuel," says Lynn Olson a public information officer with the Pacific Northwest 2 Incident Management Team.
Fire activity increased Thursday night and crews worked on improving containment lines and patrolling Highway 1 for roll outs. Hotshot crews have been scouting possible containment lines from Lost Valley north to Coast Ridge Road, looking for ways to contain the fire in that area. A primary concern is keeping the fire from moving south toward structures in the nearby community.
The heat may also mean less of a marine layer over the weekend, giving firefighters the opportunity to bring in more air support—something they haven't been able to do much of due to the coastal fog and to the smoke from other wildfires.
As the temperatures continue to rise over the weekend Olson reminds those who are camping to be careful about their stoves and to remember that fire restrictions are in place.
