The Monterey County Health Department confirmed the county's 12th death due to complications from Covid-19 via a Twitter post today, June 14.
The tweet would only say the victim "was an adult with no significant health issues. No other information will be released."
Cases rose by 50 since Saturday's data, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 949. The jump ties with June 11 for the third highest single-day increase. On Friday the tally jumped by 51 cases, the second highest compared to June 6, which increased by 63.
Of the 50 cases reported, the biggest gain was once again in the Salinas area, with 38. Zip codes 93905 and 93906 were nearly equal with 17 and 16 cases respectively. More than half the cases, 28, were among Hispanic and Latino residents.
Hospitalizations rose by three in Sunday's report. The Health Department does not report a daily total of hospitalizations, reporting cumulative since March instead. According to data from the State of California as of Saturday, the county was reporting to the state that there were 15 people hospitalized, two of them in intensive care units. Three more people were hospitalized suspected of having the virus.
Those who recovered rose by three since Saturday, bringing the total to 569, or 52 percent of the cases.
For more detail see the county's Covid-19 information page.
