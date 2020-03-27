It costs money to protect citizens in a pandemic. At the local level, the money in the Monterey County government coffers is paying for services like a public health laboratory, a hospital, behavioral health support, child welfare and adult protective services, homeless services, public safety, animal care and much more. A huge chunk of that money comes from property taxes and if it doesn't flow in, money can't flow out.
The second installment of the 2019-20 property taxes are due on April 10, and Mary Zeeb, Monterey County’s treasurer-tax collector, is reminding property owners that they’re obligated to pay on time. It's especially important, she adds, so county services can keep coming during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Her reminder—and warning that it’s state law to pay by the due date—comes amid a massive wave of business closures and spiking unemployment as well as news that local governments are enacting eviction moratoriums. The state of California and the IRS have both extended the deadline for filing income taxes from April 15 to July 15.
But before people might start thinking property taxes would fall under a similar grace period, Zeeb announced in a press release on March 25 that the county cannot afford to wait.
“I want to emphasize that the April 10 deadline for the second installment of property tax—which is a state law—must remain in place to ensure that essential county, city, school and special district services can continue,” Zeeb said.
Unlike income taxes, which are paid throughout the year, property taxes for local and state services—an estimated $140 billion each year in California—are paid in in two installments at due dates of Dec. 10 and April 10. Counties depend on those two chunks of cash to be paid on time to fund ongoing services.
For those that are strapped for cash, Zeeb says her office will work with people who have “reasonable cause” to pay late. State law gives tax collectors the flexibility to waive penalties based on individual circumstances. The penalty waiver process begins after April 10, Zeeb said.
“Tax collectors in every county in the state have a long history of working with taxpayers in times of emergency, disaster and individual hardships,” she said. “While these times are scary, we are very experienced working with impacted individuals during and after crises and we are ready to do so in the case of Covid‐19.”
Those that do have the money, it’s time to pay up, said Zeeb.
“I stress to everyone in Monterey County: If you can pay your property taxes on time, you are obligated to do so,” she said. “Teachers, law enforcement, fire fighters, public health and safety officers and many others are relying on you.”
