In June 2000, Tiger Woods dominated his opponents and accomplished his first U.S. Open golf tournament win with a staggering 15-shot lead on the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Exactly 20 years later he’s back, angling for another type of win—this time designing a new golf course, putting course and restaurant on the former site of the Peter Hay Golf Course.
Pebble Beach Company and Woods (through his TGR Design firm) released the plans for the new facility today, June 18. It will be located directly between the Pebble Beach Pro Shop and the Golf Academy.
According to a press release, the facility will include: a short course comprised of nine par-3 holes ranging in length from 47 to 106 yards and measuring 670 yards in total; a 20,000-square-foot putting course that can be set up in a variety of different hole and routing combinations; and a 5,000-square-foot restaurant featuring a full kitchen and bar, indoor seating and the resorts largest outdoor patio with expansive views of the short course, putting course, Carmel Bay and Point Lobos.
“We are thrilled to elevate the quality of our short course to a level consistent with our other world-class golf courses,” Pebble Beach Co. CEO Bill Perocchi said in a statement. “I expect all aspects of this new facility will be very popular for junior golf events, resort golfers, outings, resident hangouts and everything in between.”
The vision is that the course will draw new players to the game, providing a fun golf experience for players of all ages and abilities while still offering a challenge for skilled players.
“Everyone who plays this golf course is going to enjoy the playability of it,” said Woods. “Golfers will have the choice to play nearly any club off most tees and around the greens, which will make them think and channel their creativity. It will also play differently from day to day depending on the tee and hole locations and wind direction. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to play it.”
The course’s second hole will be an exact replica of the famous par-3 seventh hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links, which one writer described as “the single best hole the sport has to offer” in the U.S.
“Pebble Beach is such an iconic golf destination, we want guests to feel the entirety of that spirit when they play this course,” Woods said. “We also know not everyone who comes to Pebble Beach will have a chance to play the U.S. Open course, so we wanted to create the opportunity for all visitors to experience one of its most famous holes.”
The facility is scheduled to open in the spring of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.