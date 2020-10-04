Voting is underway in California, beginning, Oct. 5. Mail-in ballots were sent out early this year by the Monterey County Elections office and many residents received them in the last few days. Some took to social media to show off their completed ballots.
These ballots can be mailed back, but they can also be placed into one of the many drop boxes now open throughout the county. The recommendation is to mail them by Oct. 27, although the can be postmarked on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The Weekly created an interactive Google map showing every drop box location in the county. Red stars indicate 24-hour boxes, blue stars show those boxes that are inside public buildings and are only open during business hours. Click on the markers to see the details.
The gold stars on the map indicate locations where in addition to the drop boxes, there's also early in-person voting and Elections employees to offer assistance for those with questions. They're also good spots to register to vote in person—the deadline for registering to vote this coming election is Oct. 19.
For more information about how Monterey County Elections is handling this unusual election year plus links to more resources, see this week's cover story.
And in case you need more info about the candidates and ballot measures before you cast your ballot, the Weekly is publishing its endorsements Thursday, Oct. 8.
