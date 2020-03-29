Two more people—one male, one female—were confirmed to have Covid-19 by the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory on Sunday, March 29, the Health Department announced. It also reported for the first time that six of the 36 patients with confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday, the Health Department shared with the public more information than it had before about the patients with a new chart delineating cases by age groups, gender and region of the county. That chart showed 34 cases, with 11 males and 23 females testing positive.
Each sex increased by one in Sunday's report. Both cases were in the—for now—large age category of 0-49, lumping together two age ranges, 0-17 and 18-49, for a total of 23, or 64 percent of all cases. (The Health Department is stating it won't report the number of cases under five in any any single category, based on privacy concerns.) The other age categories remained the same at eight cases in the 50-64 range and five in the 65+ range.
Regionally, the two new cases were split between Monterey Peninsula/Big Sur and the Salinas region, increasing to 10 and 20, respectively. The number of cases for North County and South County (combined) remained at six.
The two new cases appear to have been spread through direct contact with others who are infected—that number increased by two to 12, while other categories remained the same: travel-related, 10; community-acquired, six; under investigation, eight.
The latest chart and other data are available here.
In related Covid-19 news, the city of Pacific Grove announced on Sunday that they've been informed by the California governor's Office of Emergency Services that it is ending the quarantine of Grand Princess Cruise ship passengers at Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds.
The passengers arrived the night of March 10, 19 days ago. They were required to remain for 14-day quarantines and had to test negative twice before being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.