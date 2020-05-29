After two weeks of no new deaths linked to Cover-19, Monterey County officials reported two new deaths on Friday, May 29, bringing the total to 10.
There was no immediate information from the Monterey County Coroner about the age, sex or location of the victims.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 477, up eight from the previous tally, with 306 recovered as of Friday afternoon.
Also on Friday county officials announced that a shelter-in-place order set to expire May 31 remains in place for the time being.
There had been hopes that the state would accept a request from the Monterey County Board of Supervisors made on May 26 to approve the county moving on to the next stage of re-opening, but by Friday at 4pm on the state's website showed no change in the county's status.
