Feeling like, with all this time on your hands, now might be a great time to explore the natural wonders of Big Sur?
About that: The Los Padres National Forest-Monterey Ranger District would much prefer you stay home. And to facilitate you staying home, the district today announced a closure of 11 trailheads and nine trails, and seven roads in Big Sur.
From April 16 and running through June 1, the following trailheads are closed: San Carpoforo, Salmon Creek, Buckeye, Soda Springs, Cruickshank, Prewitt South, Prewitt North, Mill Creek, Kirk Creek, DeAngulo and Boronda.
People are also prohibited from being on the following roads: Tassajara, Milpitas, Nacimiento-Fergusson, South Coast Ridge, Baldwin Ranch, Los Burros (Willow Creek), Sycamore Canyon.
In addition, people are prohibited from being on the following trails: Boronda, De Angulo, Kirk Creek, Prewitt Loop, Sand Dollar/Jade Cove, Cruickshank, Soda Springs, Buckeye and Salmon Creek.
There are exceptions to the closure, which was signed by Kevin Elliott, forest supervisor of the Los Padres National Forest. Police officers, public utility employees or rescue workers or firefighters performing official duties are exempt. Owners of private land are exempt to the extent necessary to gain access to their private land.
Residents are exempt to the extent necessary to gain access to their residences, and so too are current recreational cabin permittees to the extent necessary to gain access to their cabins. Last, anyone holding a permit for use of roads, trails or areas restricted by regulation or order are exempt.
If you need a financial reason to take the order seriously, here it is: Anyone found in violation of it is subject to a $5,000 fine, or $10,000 for any organization in violation, and up to six months in prison, or both.
