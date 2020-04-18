The Monterey Police Department wants you to know that if you operate your business in violation of the shelter-in-place order, undercover detectives will catch you.
In an April 17 press release, the police described how its officers are running sting operations to monitor compliance with the county-imposed order shut down all non-essential activity in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Detectives in regular clothes are going around town, posing as customers to check on businesses to determine if they qualified as essential and to see if they are maintaining social distancing protocols.
Over the past week, detectives visited 30 businesses, according to Lt. Michael Bruno’s press release. They found only one violator, Twisted Roots, the headshop at 482 Alvarado St. Because the owner had been warned once before, detectives issued the store a citation.
“The MPD has and will continue to deploy overt (marked police vehicles and uniformed officers) and covert (unmarked police vehicles) police tactics to ensure criminal activity is thwarted,” the police statement reads. “The MPD will use the same tactics to enforce the shelter-in-place order, to ensure the imminent threat and menace to the public health is minimized by those who chose to ignore the SIP, thereby endangering the community. “
Police are also enforcing the lockdown order by responding to “numerous” complaints from local residents.
On April 13, for example, police showed up at Tide Avenue, which faces Del Monte Beach, where they found people drinking alcohol in a car. All three were under the drinking age of 21 and were cited. Two were under 18 and one of them was a 20-year-old who was arrested for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” All of the members of the group were also cited for violating the shelter-in-place order, a misdemeanor.
