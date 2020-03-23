ALast week, Monterey County school districts began offering meals to any child from infants to 18-year-olds in need during coronavirus-related closures.
The Weekly previously reported each district's plans, but some that hadn't developed plans have created them and others have changed. This is an updated list.
When picking up meals students must be present to receive them. Parents, guardians or other students may not pick up meals for other individuals.
In some districts, students who were already going to be out of school during this closure because of spring break are not officially included in meal plans, but if they are concerned about food scarcity during the break they can reach out to any local district or food bank for assistance.
The Food Bank for Monterey County can be reached at (831) 758-1523 or 353 W Rossi St., Salinas, CA 93907.
If students or families have specific questions about plans they should call their district office.
For more school-related updates visit the Monterey County Office of Education webpage at: https://www.montereycoe.org/resources/alerts/coronavirus/
Alisal Union School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families can drive-thru or walk-up and pick up meals for the children in their family at a number of school sites. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. The following schools will provide lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day. Meals will be served between 11:00am and 1:00pm, Tuesday through Friday, in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Please stay in your car or walk-up if you have no means of transportation. The meals will be passed out based on the number of children in the car or who walk up with a parent or guardian.
Schools offering meals:
- Alisal Community
- Fremont Elementary
- Frank Paul Elementary
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
- Dr. Oscar F. Loya Elementary
- Cesar Chavez Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Bardin Elementary
The following schools will NOT have meals services at their sites, but students can still pick up food at different locations
- Virginia Rocca Barton students can pick meals at Frank Paul Elementary
- Jesse G. Sanchez students can pick up meals at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy
- John Steinbeck students can pick up meals at Creekside Elementary
- Monte Bella Students can pick up meals at Bardin Elementary
Big Sur Unified School District
The offer has been extended to families to provide daily lunch and next-day breakfast, Monday through Thursday to be picked up at Pacific Valley School at noon. This grab-and-go will commence Wednesday, March 18, and will continue as long as the community requests it to continue.
Bradley Union School District
Bradley School does not operate nutrition services. Bradley families can access free breakfast and lunch and the following locations:
- San Antonio School - 8:00-9:00am, lunch and breakfast will be served to any student under 18 who is present.
- Lillian Larsen Elementary - 11am - 1:00pm, lunch and breakfast to any student under 18 who is present.
Carmel Unified School District
Due to the large geographical distance of the district beginning Monday, March 23, CUSD will provide breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals to individuals under the age of 18 twice a week. Food will be delivered on Mondays with food for two days, and again on Wednesday with food for three days. Food may be picked up by students and their parents at Carmel Middle School Gym parking lot from 11:30-11:45am; Big Sur River Inn parking lot from 12:30-12:45pm; Big Sur Post Office parking lot from 1:15-1:30pm; Tularcitos Elementary School Bus loading zone from 11:45am-12:00pm; and Cachagua Community Center parking Lot from 1:00-1:15pm.
Chualar Union School District
Chualar Union Elementary School District will be serving breakfast and lunch starting March 17. The distribution of meals will be a “grab-and-go” method for students to come and pick up their meals for the day. Lunch and breakfast may be picked up Monday through Friday starting at 9:00-10:00am. Families may drive-thru or walk up to the multipurpose gym and pick up their meals. For those children living outside the Chualar community, the grab-and-go meals will be delivered daily by the school bus driver to their normal bus stop locations.
Gonzales Unified School District
During school closure, beginning March 16, walk-through and pick-up breakfast and lunch will be provided for all children 18 years of age and younger. Children must be present at the pick-up site to receive a meal. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:00-10:00am and lunch will be served from 11:00am-1:00pm at the following sites:
- La Gloria Elementary: 220 Elko St.
- Fairview Elementary: 401 Fourth St.
- Gonzales High School: 501 Fifth St.
- Chualar students 9th-12th grades can pick up their breakfast and lunch between 9:00-10:00am in front of Amigos Market in Chualar
All students can pick up meals at the school site they currently attend. For non-school aged children and those not enrolled at GUSD, they can pick up their meals at La Gloria Elementary.
Graves School District
Graves School is working in collaboration with all local districts to provide meals through their district programs. The food program services provided by these local districts will provide breakfast and lunch for Graves students dependent upon their area of residence. All students under the age of 18 can receive meals.
Greenfield Union School District
Grab-and-go meals will be provided to individuals under the age of 18 once per day at each school campus for those who live within City of Greenfield limits. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up from 8:30-10:30am. Meals not picked up will be delivered to our most student populated neighborhoods to be disbursed at 10:00am.
For those who live outside of the City of Greenfield limits or in Arroyo Seco, meals will be delivered daily by bus to their normal bus stop locations. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered together at 10am.
King City Union School District
King City Union School District is on spring break from March 16-20. Plans following spring break:
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch served daily Monday through Friday from 10 am-12pm, starting March 23 at the Del Rey and King City Arts Magnet campuses.
Lagunita School District
Lagunita School is partnering with Santa Rita Union School District to accommodate Lagunita families at their Bolsa Knolls food pick-up location. See Santa Rita Union School District details below.
Mission Union School District
No plan posted
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District
MPUSD is on spring break from March 16-27. Due to the unexpected closure of our preschools, MPUSD wants to ensure our preschool children have access to food during the two-week closure. Nutrition Services will provide grab-and-go meals with lunch and breakfast for the next day to each child present at time of pick up. Pick up will be a drive-thru system available from 10 a.m. to noon each weekday.
- Marina Child Center, 3066 Lake Drive, Marina, in bus parking lot
- Seaside Child Center, 1450 Elm Avenue, Seaside, in Flores parking lot
North Monterey County Unified School District
Families can pick up free lunch and breakfast for the following day in a mobile walk up or drive-thru meal service for children 18 and under. This will occur starting Monday March 16 through Friday March 20, at three sites from 11:00 am-1:00pm. Additional information about food services beyond March 20, will be provided at a later date.
- North Monterey County High School – Drive-thru service in the student parking lot.
- Castroville Elementary School – Drive-thru service will enter on Pajaro Street and exit on Union Street and look for signage. Walk-up service will enter on Union Street through the front gates and exit on Pajaro Street.
- Prunedale Elementary School – Drive-thru service in the bus lane of the parking lot.
These meals will be available for free for anyone 18 and under, regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present in order to receive one meal per child. Meals will be provided based on the number of children present
Note: During the week of March 23-27 (spring break) meals will continue to be offered from 11:00am-1:00pm. at the NMC High School and Castroville Elementary Sites.
Pacific Grove Unified School District
Pick-up for the following day will be a mobile walk-up and/or drive-thru meal service system with children aged 18 and under attending Pacific Grove Unified School District. This will occur on Monday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 31st, on Monday through Friday, at two of our school sites from 11:30am- 12:15pm.
- Robert Down Elementary, 485 Pine Avenue
- Pacific Grove High School, 615 Sunset Drive
Meals will be available for free for all PGUSD students, aged 18 and under, at either location regardless of what school they attend regularly. No paperwork is required. Student(s) must be present at the time of meal pick up for their meal(s).
Salinas City Elementary School District
SCESD will continue to provide a free bagged lunch and breakfast (for the following day) to any child(ren), ages 1 to 18. This includes any siblings, regardless of which school/district they attend. Children must be present. Meals will be served Monday - Friday from 11:00am-1:00pm. Meals will be served in an easy drive-thru or walk-up system. Meals will be available at:
- Sherwood Elementary, 110 S. Wood St.
- Kammann Elementary, 521 Rochex Ave.
- Mission Park Elementary, 403 W. Acacia St.
- Boronda Meadows Elementary, 915 Larkin Dr.
- Natividad Elementary, 1465 Modoc Ave.
- Lincoln Elementary, 705 California St.
- El Gabilan Elementary, 1256 Linwood St.
- Los Padres Elementary, 1130 John St.
- Roosevelt Elementary, 120 Capitol St.
- Buena Vista Middle School, 18250 Tara Dr.
Salinas Union High School District
Nutrition Services will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students during the closures. Students must be present with their student ID to receive a to-go meal for themselves and any sibling (regardless of which school or district they attend). Pick-up will take place between 10:30am-12:30pm at each school site. We have made accommodations for families with students attending multiple schools to be able to pick up all meals at any one of our sites.
San Antonio Union School District
Families may visit the cafeteria door to pick up to-go breakfast and lunch on regularly scheduled school days from 8:00-9:00am.
San Ardo Union School District
We will have a pick-up for breakfast, lunch, and snack from 8:30am-10:00 am daily from March 16-20. Details for subsequent dates will be coming soon.
San Lucas Union School District
Families may stop by the front of the school to pick up lunch and the following day's breakfast - one pick up per student - on regularly scheduled school days between 11:30am-12:30pm.
Santa Rita Union School District
Beginning March 23, grab-and-go meals will be provided for our community during the school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be available to everyone in the community 18 years of age and younger for pick-up at Bolsa Knolls Middle School, New Republic Elementary, and Santa Rita Elementary. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be provided for each child present at the time of pick up. You are welcome to pick up meals at any of the three sites previously listed at the following times while school is closed: Monday: 8:30-10:30am; Tuesday-Friday: 11:00am- 1:00pm.
Soledad Unified School District
Breakfast and Lunch: Families can drive-thru to pick up meals for the children in their family, at a number of school sites. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Meals will be served between 11:00am and 1:00pm, Monday through Friday, in the parking lot or bus lane at each participating school. Please stay in your car and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.
Schools offering meals are -
- San Vicente Elementary
- Main Street Middle School
- Gabilan Elementary
- Soledad High School
- Rose Ferrero Elementary
- Pinnacle High School/CEC
- Frank Ledesma Elementary
- Jack Franscioni Elementary
South Monterey County Joint Union High School District
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available at all sites between 7:00- 10:00am. Planning for grab-and-go deliveries for remote locations still in the works.
Spreckels Union School District
In partnership with our food service provider, Salinas City ESD, Buena Vista Middle School is serving as a food pick-up location for all Spreckels students, open daily from 11:00am-1:00pm.
Washington Union School District
The WUSD District Office will serve as a distribution location Monday through Friday from 11:00am-1:00pm for any WUSD students needing to pick up meals. Meals will be provided by our food service provider, Alisal Union School District.
Charter Schools
Bay View Academy
Bay View Academy is on Spring Break from March 16th to March 23rd. Plans following Spring Break will be announced soon.
Big Sur Charter
Grab-and-go snacks and lunches are being provided.
International School of Monterey
ISM is on spring break March 16-27. By May 25, the school will announce plans for distributing meals on school closure days following the break.
Learning for Life Charter
Students can pick up free grab-and-go breakfast from 11am-noon, Monday through Friday at our campus located at 3180 Imjin Rd., Suite 110, Marina. Food boxes will be prepared by arrangement with Sergio, our school-community liaison. He can be reached at (831) 582-9820x110.
Monterey Bay Charter
Coming soon
Monterey County Home Charter
Students will be directed to their local districts of residence for nutrition service during the school closure period.
