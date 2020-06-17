The U.S. Forest Service is sending in a swift and strong response to the Ridge Fire, an 80-acre wildfire on Plaskett Ridge in Big Sur, with planes and helicopters already on the scene and more on the way. All told, as of about 5pm Wednesday, June 17, 400 people have been called to respond, within just a few hours after the first was first reported at 1:45pm.
"We're bringing in heavy, heavy resources," Forest Service Public Information Officer Lynn Olson says. "As they say, we're throwing the world at this one."
The idea is that a fast and heavy response can prevent the fire from getting out of hand, and also keep firefighting personnel freed up to get to other fires in the West during fire season.
There are few details being officially confirmed at this early stage. "It's initial attack so all the details are sketchy," Olson says. She expects cooler evening weather and lighter winds to help crews contain the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesperson John Thornburg confirms a vehicle caught fire, igniting adjacent brush, but he's unsure what caused the vehicle fire.
The location is about one-and-a-half miles up Plaskett Ridge Road from Highway 1.
It's the second fire in two weeks on remote but populated Plaskett Ridge. A nearby wildfire that began on June 3 was quickly contained to roughly 20 acres.
