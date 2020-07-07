Bars, wine tasting rooms, indoor dining and other indoor entertainment will close as of Wednesday, July 8, for a period of three weeks in an attempt to reverse increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, Monterey County spokesperson Maia Carroll announced on Tuesday, July 7.
The official state health order was still not in the county's hands as of earlier in the day, but she said the California Department of Public Health alerted county officials to the closures beginning the following day.
UPDATE: The county received the official state order on July 8 and confirmed that as of that date, bars, indoor dining and other indoor activities as specified by the state must close for three weeks. The full order is viewable below.
Word of the closures happening came first in a tweet by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno said in a press release later the same day that the county would "follow the Governor's directive."
For more information see the county's July 6 press release here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.