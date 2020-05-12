While the pandemic response and sheltering in place has meant huge shifts for everyone, academic institutions are among those that have had had to make the biggest and fastest changes, and they aren't known for making fast changes as a rule.
But they've been among the first institutions to make big changes, as they've been forced to transition to remote learning while keeping students enrolled for the spring 2020 semester, with varying degrees of success and different approaches at different institutions.
Today, May 12, the California State University system announced that as they look ahead, the fall 2020 semester will also be mostly virtual.
"This approach to virtual planning is necessary for many reasons," Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement. "First and foremost is the health, safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff, and the evolving data surrounding the progression of Covid-19—current and as forecast throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
"This planning approach is necessary because a course that might begin in a face-to-face modality would likely have to be switched to a virtual format during the term if a serious second wave of the pandemic occurs, as forecast. Virtual planning is necessary because it might not be possible for some students, faculty and staff to safely travel to campus…
"Our planning approach will result in CSU courses primarily being delivered virtually for the fall 2020 term, with limited exceptions for in-person teaching, learning and research activities that cannot be delivered virtually, are indispensable to the university's core mission and can be conducted within rigorous standards of safety and welfare.
"There will be hybrid approaches and there will be variability across the 23 campuses due to specific context and circumstances."
In a message to students, faculty and staff, CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa wrote that a more detailed plan is coming by May 18, but for now students should expect mostly remote learning.
"CSUMB’s course delivery method will be through virtual instruction for the fall 2020 term, with few limited exceptions for in-person instructional and research activities that cannot be delivered in an alternate modality and are essential to the university’s core mission," Ochoa wrote.
"Students are encouraged to stay engaged and enrolled in their programs of study as this will maintain their student status and continue to assure those degree requirements remain the same…
"Faculty will be provided additional tools and resources to prepare for enhanced virtual instruction in the fall, including training and professional development in the summer. We will continue to provide high-quality learning opportunities for students, and we will support our faculty in adapting to these alternative approaches to teaching."
CSUMB residence halls remain open during shelter-in-place, as does the dining commons for pickup.
All campus events through Aug. 16 have been canceled, including the spring 2020 commencement ceremony, which has been postponed.
This post was updated to reflect comments from CSUMB President Eduardo Ochoa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.