A fifth case was announced in Monterey County on Friday, March 20. Like the two new cases announced on Thursday, the patient came through Salinas Valley Memorial hospital in Salinas, says SVMH spokesperson Karina Rusk.
As in all COVID-19 tests currently handled at the four hospitals in the county, a specimen was collected from the patient and sent to the Monterey County Public Health Laboratory in Salinas. Their symptoms did not warrant hospitalization, so they were sent home to self-quarantine. A few days later county officials informed the hospital that the test was positive.
"Although public health investigations are still underway, the Monterey County Health Department believes that these cases were either exposed while traveling abroad or were exposed to a known case," a press release issued by the Health Department on Friday states about the three new cases since Thursday.
"All three newly diagnosed individuals presented to local emergency departments," the statement reads. "The individuals were triaged, isolated and evaluated utilizing protocols developed and implemented by local hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the health care facility. The Monterey County Health Department continues to commend area hospitals for their rapid and skilled response."
The cases remain under investigation to identify other people who may have been in close contact with the patients in recent days to determine if additional people need to be tested, quarantined or isolated.
The total number of tests performed by the county's laboratory since January now stands at 202, according to the press release. Five days earlier the county announced it had tested 96 specimens and had enough tests on hand to test approximately 300 suspected cases.
SVMHS announced the addition of a dedicated hotline for community and staff members with questions about COVID-19. It's staffed by registered nurses from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week. The phone number is 831-755-0793.
Rusk says the hospital is organizing a drive-through to evaluate people's symptoms—but not to do testing. The drive-through would only be available to people who were referred by a doctor or those who call the hospital in advance.
