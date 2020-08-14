For much of the southwest part of the country this summer has been hotter than usual, and that heat wave is arriving in Monterey County today, Aug. 14.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast effective from 11am today, Aug. 14, and temperatures are expected to remain above average until 9pm on Wednesday of next week.
In the Salinas Valley, temperatures are predicted to reach daily highs in the upper 90s to mid-100s. On the Monterey Peninsula and down to the Big Sur Coast, expect temperatures in the 80s to 90s, with triple digits possible in wind-sheltered areas.
A cooling center opened from 11am-3pm, Saturday, in Gonzales at Fairview School, located at 560 5th St.; masks are required for entry. In King City, a cooling center will be in operation at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds from noon-4pm Saturday and Sunday; hours may be extended into next week, depending on the demand and the weather.
Cooling centers are also available in Greenfield and Carmel Valley. The Greenfield Civic Center, 599 El Camino Real, will be open,11am-4pm, from today through Aug. 19. The Carmel Valley branch of the Monterey County Free Libraries will be open noon to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The heat is expected to bring more people to the coast to cool off, but SIP restrictions continue. On Aug. 12, Carmel City Administrator Chip Rerig signed an order prohibiting the use of beaches in the city for anything other than exercise (walking, running, swimming or surfing)—coolers, umbrellas, beach equipment, barbecues and group activities will no longer be allowed.
The order has no end date and enforcement will begin on Saturday, Aug. 15. The fine for a first offense is $100; subsequent citations will be $200, and $500.
UPDATE: Pacific Grove and Monterey both closed or limited beach access for the weekend. In Pacific Grove Western Lovers Point Beach (with access from the Rec Trail) will allow access to the water but there is no walking, sitting, standing or other activities on the sand allowed. Other beaches around Lovers Point will be closed. The Rec Trail and Lovers Point Park will remain open for those practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.
In Monterey, San Carlos and MacAbee beaches are partially closed with recreational access to the water only. Monterey Municipal Beach and the two-mile Monterey State Beach will be open with Monterey Police and California State lifeguards will be patrolling to enforce social distancing and face covering orders.
“We understand how important it is for the community to access our waterways and beaches, particularly during a heat wave,” Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar said in a press release. “This order tries to achieve the balance by closing off our smaller beaches while allowing coastal access on larger beaches where physical distancing can be maintained.”
Monterey officials will also be limiting parking in the wharf area in an attempt to control the number of people visiting Fisherman's Wharf.
The Monterey City Council is working to find ways to keep residents and visitors safe as people continue to flock to Fisherman’s Wharf for retail and dining.
They will be holding a special meeting at 4:15pm Wednesday, Aug. 16 to discuss social distancing and crowd management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.