The city of Monterey beach order that prohibited people from sitting on the beach in order to slow the spread of Covid-19 is coming to an end. The beach will be open for unrestricted access beginning Saturday, June 6, according to City Manager Hans Uslar.
The city restricted access beginning May 1, allowing "active uses" only, like walking, jogging, running and water sports, as long as people observed social distancing.
Passive and group activities were not allowed, including sitting, sunbathing, picnicking, barbecues, camp fires, or group sports of any kind. Chairs, umbrellas, canopies or coolers were also prohibited.
Uslar said the order was being lifted to align with the decision this week by California State Parks to lift restrictions at many state beaches.
Pacific Grove announced on June 5 that as of that morning Lovers Point Park and Beach were reopening. P.G. Police shut the areas down on April 25 after officers determined too many people were not social distancing. The beach was opened to water sports only on May 1.
Both the park and beach are now open with the caveats that people must practice social distancing, they must not gather or have parties with others and they must use facial coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.