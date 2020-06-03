Sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, demonstrations and marches protesting years of systemic racism and injustice are continuing around the country, as well as in Monterey County, with more scheduled in coming days.
There have already been are least a half-dozen protests in Monterey, Seaside and Salinas since Saturday, with one of the largest gatherings and marches in Seaside on Tuesday, June 2, which drew an estimated 2,000 people.
More events are slated for this coming weekend in six local cities, all billing themselves as peaceful protests. Organizers are calling on demonstrators to wear facial coverings out of respect for others (and to comply with Monterey County's health officer order) and maintain social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“¡Ni Uno Más! Enough is Enough!” reads a flyer for the first demonstration at 4pm on Friday, June 5, at Closter Park in East Salinas.
The flyer demands justice for black and brown people who have been killed in police interactions, and includes the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman shot in her sleep during a “no knock” warrant search in Louisville, Kentucky. It also lists others, including some who were killed in Salinas, Osman Hernandez and Frank Alvarado among them.
The long list of names on the flyer includes Brenda Rodriguez Mendoza, who was shot by Salinas Police in March of last year during a mental health crisis she was experiencing after running out of bipolar medication and within weeks after giving birth.
The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office cleared officers of any wrongdoing, ruling the shooting was in self defense. Her death remains controversial to those who believe Rodriguez Mendoza should have received help, instead of fired upon.
Also on Friday, as part of a global "solidarity in surf" paddle out, protesters are gathering at 1pm on Del Monte Beach in Monterey (next to Wharf 2) to paddle out on surfboards—or boogie boards or floats, whatever you've got.
Three demonstrations are planned for Saturday in Soledad, Watsonville and Carmel.
A “Black Lives Matter, Soledad for George Floyd” march is scheduled for noon on Saturday at Vosti Park in Soledad, with the march taking place at 1pm.
At 1pm on Saturday in Watsonville in the Watsonville City Plaza there’s a “Justice for George Floyd, Remember the Children” event. A flyer promises food provided by the nonprofit Food Not Bombs, an open mic and local art.
Another peaceful demonstration is planned at noon in Carmel’s Devendorf Park, Carmel City Administrator Chip Rerig and Carmel Police Chief Paul Tomasi reported in a video message. Tomasi encouraged the organizers to reach out to him so they could coordinate support for the event.
On Sunday, June 7, there are two protests planned. At 9am, people are gathering in Salinas at the corner of South Main and East Blanco.
On Sunday afternoon at 1pm, protesters will gather at Lovers Point Park in Pacific Grove.
There's another demonstration on Friday in Monterey at the Custom House Plaza, 2-5 pm. "Enough is Enough: Join Us To Help Peacefully Spread Awareness for Those Who Have Lost Their Lives To Police Brutality" says the flyer. Everyone is asked to wear masks and bring signs.
