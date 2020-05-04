Just before Easter weekend, Monterey County officials announced what they hoped would be helpful advice about safely using parks for recreation during a time that parks historically get very crowded with parties and barbecues and family gatherings. That advisory backfired in a big way, and all county parks were closed just before Easter weekend, at a time when there are limited activities during shelter in place.
(There are also increasingly fewer trails accessible; the U.S. Forest Service has closed Big Sur trails and roads, and State Parks has closed several properties in Monterey County. Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District has kept its parks open, with some adaptations like one-way loops to help alleviate crowding and make it easier to maintain six-foot distancing.)
After Easter, Monterey County Resource Management Agency Director Carl Holm says he consulted county staff and Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno and decided to reopen trails at county parks, but playgrounds, picnic tables, ball fields and other communal facilities remain closed.
That transition from a hard closure to a soft closure was never publicly announced, Holm says, because he was trying to avoid backlash similar to what happened before Easter.
"We're trying to be careful, recognizing there's still a lot of emotion out there, and didn't want to get everyone riled up again," he says.
He also didn't want to draw crowds back to parks at a time officials are trying to keep crowds to a minimum. The reopening of trails was announced May 4 on a routine county press briefing. Holm says the decision to reopen trails was made in the week following Easter.
"Once I understood from Dr. Moreno that people getting out and using the trails was not in conflict with his order, if people want to go out and use the trails, we're not going to stop them," he says.
UPDATE: A complete list of parks and what's allowed at each is below.
Toro Park: Trails are open.
Jack's Peak Park: Trails are open.
Royal Oaks Park: Trails are open.
Manzanita Park: Trails are open.
San Lorenzo Park: trails along the Salinas River are open.
Lake San Antonio: The south and north shores are open for trail use and fishing. On the south shore, a maximum of 50 boats at a time with up four people (from the same household) are allowed 8am-6pm Sat-Sun.
Lake Nacimiento: The resort remains closed, but trails, fishing and boat launch will reopen on Friday, May 8 for limited uses. A maximum of 120 boats at a time, with up four people from the same household will be allowed.
East Garrison neighborhood parks: Closed.
