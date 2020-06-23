Wildfire season is upon us and Monterey County is among the most vulnerable areas in the country. Two of the most important firefighting forces operating here are Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. At the height of last year’s fire season, they teamed up to make this training video.
As the GIF highlights, the climax of the video is a demonstration of the danger of an air tanker dropping flame retardant. To illustrate the force of the drop, a Ford Explorer was placed in the path of the red payload.
The video shows a Grumman S2-T Airtanker dropping 9,000 pounds of firefighting liquid, which smashes the SUV’s roof and makes the vehicle violently bounce off the ground.
Payloads can get much bigger. The DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker, or VLAT, can drop up to 170,000 pounds.
The message to firefighters applies to everyone else who finds themselves near a wildfire: keep clear of the drop zone!
