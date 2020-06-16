To a large extent, the fate of several multi-million dollar water projects on the Monterey Peninsula is in the hands of the California Coastal Commission.
The question is whether the commission will grant a development permit for a desalination plant proposed by California American Water—or will the commission deny the permit and implicitly endorse a smaller project that would provide new water to the area by expanding the regional wastewater recycling facility. A vote is expected at the August 12-14 meeting of the commission.
On June 15, the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District weighed in, approving a letter calling on the commission to deny the permit for the desalination proposal. The board approved the letter by a vote of 4-3. Alvin Edwards, George Riley, Molly Evans and Mary Adams voted in favor and Jeanne Byrne, Gary Hoffmann and Dave Potter voted against.
The letter says that an expansion of the Pure Water Monterey recycling facility is a “feasible alternative” to the desalination facility.
“PWM expansion has less adverse environmental impact than the proposed desalination facility, and no new construction in the coastal zone,” the letter says.
The letter also says that the expansion would provide enough new water for the Peninsula to meet a longstanding state order to end the overpumping of the Carmel River. The water is also enough, according to MPWMD, to meet the needs of the area for 20-30 years.
In the reasons not to choose the desalination plant, the letter says that it would be more environmentally harmful and would cost $1 billion more over 30 years.
